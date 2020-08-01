Shares of BHE Up 36.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Benchmark Electr (NYSE:BHE) on June 28th, 2019 at $24.88. In approximately 6 months, Benchmark Electr has returned 36.92% as of today's recent price of $34.06.

Over the past year, Benchmark Electr has traded in a range of $21.24 to $35.90 and is now at $34.20, 61% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides contract electronics manufacturing and design services. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers of medical devices, industrial control equipment, testing and instrumentation products, and telecommunications equipment. Benchmark also offers product design, printed circuit board layout, prototyping and test development services.

