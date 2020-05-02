Shares of BGS Down 7.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) on January 14th, 2020 at $16.24. In approximately 3 weeks, B&G Foods Inc has returned 6.96% as of today's recent price of $15.11.

Over the past year, B&G Foods Inc has traded in a range of $14.25 to $27.20 and is now at $15.11, 6% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 0.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

B&G Foods Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes shelf-stable foods across North America. The Company sells and distributes its products through supermarket warehouses, distributors, mass merchants, catalogs, and other sales channels. B&G sells foods such as salsa, maple syrup, pickles, baked beans, liquid smoke, meat spreads, and vinegars under its own brands.

