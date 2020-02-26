Shares of BGS Down 21.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) on January 14th, 2020 at $16.24. In approximately 1 month, B&G Foods Inc has returned 21.31% as of today's recent price of $12.78.

B&G Foods Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.13 and a 52-week low of $12.70 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $12.78 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

B&G Foods Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes shelf-stable foods across North America. The Company sells and distributes its products through supermarket warehouses, distributors, mass merchants, catalogs, and other sales channels. B&G sells foods such as salsa, maple syrup, pickles, baked beans, liquid smoke, meat spreads, and vinegars under its own brands.

