Shares of BG Up 7.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) on March 25th, 2020 at $37.09. In approximately 1 month, Bunge Ltd has returned 7.44% as of today's recent price of $39.85.

Bunge Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.65 and a 52-week low of $29.00 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $39.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 2.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bunge Limited operates as a global agribusiness and food company. The Company buys, sells, stores, transports, and processes oilseeds and grains to make protein meal for animal feed and edible oil products for commercial customers. Bunge also produces sugar and ethanol from sugarcane, mills wheat, and corn, as well as sells fertilizers.

