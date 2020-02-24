Shares of BELFB Down 32.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bel Fuse Inc-B (NASDAQ:BELFB) on January 30th, 2020 at $17.98. In approximately 4 weeks, Bel Fuse Inc-B has returned 32.15% as of today's recent price of $12.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B have traded between a low of $9.03 and a high of $27.77 and are now at $12.20, which is 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products used in networking, telecommunication, data transmission, and automotive and consumer electronics. The Company's products include magnetic components, fuses, delay lines, and thick film hybrids. Bel Fuse operates facilities around the world.

