Shares of BELFB Up 27.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bel Fuse Inc-B (NASDAQ:BELFB) on November 6th, 2019 at $16.27. In approximately 2 months, Bel Fuse Inc-B has returned 27.94% as of today's recent price of $20.81.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B have traded between a low of $9.03 and a high of $27.77 and are now at $20.81, which is 130% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products used in networking, telecommunication, data transmission, and automotive and consumer electronics. The Company's products include magnetic components, fuses, delay lines, and thick film hybrids. Bel Fuse operates facilities around the world.

