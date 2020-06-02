Shares of BEAT Up 24.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) on November 5th, 2019 at $42.36. In approximately 3 months, Biotelemetry Inc has returned 24.83% as of today's recent price of $52.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Biotelemetry Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.07 and a high of $80.92 and are now at $52.88, 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual's health. The Company's initial efforts are focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, and heart rhythm disorders.

