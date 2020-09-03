MySmarTrend
Shares of BDGE Down 20.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

Written on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 1:46pm
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) on January 23rd, 2020 at $32.00. In approximately 2 months, Bridge Bancorp has returned 20.43% as of today's recent price of $25.46.

Bridge Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.25 and a 52-week low of $25.42 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $25.46 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 1.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides commercial and consumer banking and limited trust services, including accepting deposits and originating various loans. Bridge Bancorp operates in the State of New York.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bridge Bancorp.

