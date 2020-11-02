Shares of BDC Up 7.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) on September 5th, 2019 at $47.72. In approximately 5 months, Belden Inc has returned 7.46% as of today's recent price of $51.28.

Belden Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.33 and a 52-week low of $41.50 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $51.28 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 0.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets cable, connectivity, and networking products. The Company produces and sells a portfolio of cable, connectivity, and networking products into a variety of end markets, including industrial, enterprise, broadcast, and consumer electronics.

