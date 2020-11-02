Shares of BCPC Up 8.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) on December 13th, 2019 at $103.68. In approximately 2 months, Balchem Corp has returned 8.64% as of today's recent price of $112.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Balchem Corp have traded between a low of $81.25 and a high of $113.93 and are now at $112.64, which is 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.67% higher over the past week, respectively.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients for the food, feed, and medical sterilization industries. The Company micro-encapsulates performance ingredients, and also repackages and markets specialty gases. Balchem sells its products through its own sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents.

