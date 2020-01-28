Shares of BCOV Down 15.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) on September 10th, 2019 at $10.65. In approximately 5 months, Brightcove has returned 15.43% as of today's recent price of $9.00.

Over the past year, Brightcove has traded in a range of $7.47 to $12.87 and is now at $9.00, 21% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Brightcove Inc. provides video hosting and publishing services. The Company operates a video platform whose services include uploading and encoding, content management, players and styling, delivery, and live streaming. Brightcove offers its services globally.

