Shares of BANC Up 11.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Banc Of Californ (NYSE:BANC) on November 22nd, 2019 at $14.99. In approximately 2 months, Banc Of Californ has returned 11.64% as of today's recent price of $16.73.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Banc Of Californ have traded between a low of $13.10 and a high of $19.12 and are now at $16.73, which is 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% higher and 1.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

Banc of California, Inc. offers banking services. The Company provides commercial banking and home lending services to diverse individuals, private businesses, entrepreneurs, families, employees, and homeowners. Banc of California serves customers in the State of California.

