Shares of B Down 36.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) on February 25th, 2020 at $59.08. In approximately 3 weeks, Barnes Group Inc has returned 36.05% as of today's recent price of $37.78.

Barnes Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.60 and a 52-week low of $33.77 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $39.70 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Barnes Group Inc. is a global provider of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. The Company's specialized products and services are used in applications, such as aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare and packaging.

