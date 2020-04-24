Shares of AZZ Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) on March 24th, 2020 at $26.36. In approximately 1 month, Azz Inc has returned 3.83% as of today's recent price of $27.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Azz Inc have traded between a low of $19.31 and a high of $50.36 and are now at $27.37, which is 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

AZZ Incorporated manufactures specialty electrical equipment and components for the global power generation, power transmission, and distribution markets. The Company also provides hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry across the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Azz Inc.

Log in and add Azz Inc (AZZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.