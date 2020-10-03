Shares of AZPN Down 25.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) on January 30th, 2020 at $122.76. In approximately 1 month, Aspen Technology has returned 25.07% as of today's recent price of $91.98.

Over the past year, Aspen Technology has traded in a range of $96.25 to $142.89 and is now at $103.10, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Aspen Technology, Inc. supplies process optimization software products and services. The Company's customers are in energy, chemicals, engineering and construction, and other industries that manufacture and produce products from a chemical process. Aspen Technology customers use the products to design and run their plants and manage their supply chains.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aspen Technology.

