Shares of AZO Down 8.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) on January 8th, 2020 at $1,147.39. In approximately 2 months, Autozone Inc has returned 8.16% as of today's recent price of $1,053.78.

Autozone Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1274.41 and a 52-week low of $886.95 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $1053.78 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

AutoZone, Inc. is a specialty retailer of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The Company offers an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Autozone operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

