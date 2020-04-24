Shares of AYX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alteryx Inc (:AYX) on April 1st, 2020 at $89.87. In approximately 3 weeks, Alteryx Inc has returned 29.13% as of today's recent price of $116.05.

Over the past year, Alteryx Inc has traded in a range of $75.17 to $160.11 and is now at $116.05, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alteryx Inc.

