Shares of AYX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alteryx Inc (:AYX) on February 24th, 2020 at $129.81. In approximately 2 weeks, Alteryx Inc has returned 14.87% as of today's recent price of $110.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Alteryx Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.00 and a high of $160.11 and are now at $110.51, 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

