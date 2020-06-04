Shares of AXS Down 40.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) on February 20th, 2020 at $62.96. In approximately 2 months, Axis Capital has returned 40.74% as of today's recent price of $37.31.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Axis Capital have traded between a low of $31.82 and a high of $67.51 and are now at $37.30, which is 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation. Axis Capital serves customers in the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Axis Capital.

Log in and add Axis Capital (AXS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.