Shares of AXP Up 12.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Express (NYSE:AXP) on October 18th, 2019 at $118.99. In approximately 4 months, American Express has returned 12.30% as of today's recent price of $133.62.

Over the past year, American Express has traded in a range of $104.81 to $138.13 and is now at $133.62, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

American Express Company is a global payment and travel company. The Company's principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of American Express shares.

