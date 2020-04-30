Shares of AXE Up 6.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) on March 25th, 2020 at $87.43. In approximately 1 month, Anixter Intl Inc has returned 6.14% as of today's recent price of $92.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Anixter Intl Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.94 and a high of $99.39 and are now at $92.80, 75% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Anixter International Inc. is a global distributor of network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power solutions. The Company helps to build, connect, protect, and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures, from enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution.

