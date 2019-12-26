Shares of AXE Up 44.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) on September 5th, 2019 at $62.50. In approximately 4 months, Anixter Intl Inc has returned 44.05% as of today's recent price of $90.03.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Anixter Intl Inc have traded between a low of $50.05 and a high of $90.34 and are now at $90.03, which is 80% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% higher and 1.59% higher over the past week, respectively.

Anixter International Inc. is a global distributor of network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power solutions. The Company helps to build, connect, protect, and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures, from enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution.

