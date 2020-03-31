MySmarTrend
Shares of AXDX Down 47.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:08am
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Accelerate Diagn (NASDAQ:AXDX) on February 20th, 2020 at $16.06. In approximately 1 month, Accelerate Diagn has returned 47.74% as of today's recent price of $8.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Accelerate Diagn share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.75 and a high of $24.00 and are now at $8.69, 83% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. The Company develops diagnostic systems for bacterial infections. Accelerate Diagnostics serves the healthcare sector globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Accelerate Diagn.

