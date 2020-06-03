Shares of AXDX Down 21.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Accelerate Diagn (NASDAQ:AXDX) on February 20th, 2020 at $16.06. In approximately 2 weeks, Accelerate Diagn has returned 21.83% as of today's recent price of $12.55.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Accelerate Diagn have traded between a low of $11.00 and a high of $24.00 and are now at $12.55, which is 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. The Company develops diagnostic systems for bacterial infections. Accelerate Diagnostics serves the healthcare sector globally.

