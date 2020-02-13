Shares of AWR Up 5.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer States Wate (NYSE:AWR) on December 6th, 2019 at $86.64. In approximately 2 months, Amer States Wate has returned 5.57% as of today's recent price of $91.46.

Over the past year, Amer States Wate has traded in a range of $67.52 to $95.59 and is now at $91.46, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

American States Water Company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water. The Company also distributes electricity in one community. American States operates within various customer service areas in California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amer States Wate shares.

Log in and add Amer States Wate (AWR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.