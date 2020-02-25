Shares of AWK Up 12.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Water W (NYSE:AWK) on November 27th, 2019 at $121.24. In approximately 3 months, American Water W has returned 12.61% as of today's recent price of $136.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Water W have traded between a low of $96.64 and a high of $141.37 and are now at $136.73, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 0.70% higher over the past week, respectively.

American Water Works Co., Inc. provides drinking water, wastewater, and other water-related services in multiple states and Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary business involves the ownership of regulated water and wastewater utilities that provide water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

