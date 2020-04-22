Shares of AVX Up 5.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) on November 27th, 2019 at $20.47. In approximately 5 months, Avx Corp has returned 5.84% as of today's recent price of $21.66.

Avx Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.89 and a 52-week low of $13.03 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $21.66 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

AVX Corporation manufactures and supplies a variety of passive electronic components and related products. The Company's products include ceramic and tantalum capacitors which are used in many electronic products to store, filter, and regulate electric energy. AVX's customers include original equipment manufacturers in various industries.

