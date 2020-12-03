Shares of AVD Down 14.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amer Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) on February 13th, 2020 at $17.42. In approximately 4 weeks, Amer Vanguard has returned 14.75% as of today's recent price of $14.85.

Amer Vanguard share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.19 and a 52-week low of $12.69 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $14.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

American Vanguard Corporation manufactures and formulates agricultural chemicals for crop, human, and animal health protection. The Company offers insecticides, fungicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants. American Vanguard serves customers in the State of California.

