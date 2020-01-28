Shares of AVD Up 18.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) on November 5th, 2019 at $15.00. In approximately 3 months, Amer Vanguard has returned 18.87% as of today's recent price of $17.83.

In the past 52 weeks, Amer Vanguard share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.69 and a high of $21.19 and are now at $18.15, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

American Vanguard Corporation manufactures and formulates agricultural chemicals for crop, human, and animal health protection. The Company offers insecticides, fungicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants. American Vanguard serves customers in the State of California.

