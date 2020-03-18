Shares of ATW Up 20.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Atwood Oceanics (:ATW) on September 13th, 2017 at $7.76. In approximately 31 months, Atwood Oceanics has returned 20.18% as of today's recent price of $9.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Atwood Oceanics share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.91 and a high of $15.37 and are now at $9.32, 58% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. operates as a global offshore drilling contractor. The Company engages in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental oil and gas wells. Atwood Oceanics operates mobile offshore drilling units and is constructing ultra-deepwater drillships.

