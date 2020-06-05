Shares of ATR Up 8.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) on March 30th, 2020 at $97.67. In approximately 1 month, Aptargroup Inc has returned 8.08% as of today's recent price of $105.56.

Aptargroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.20 and a 52-week low of $79.84 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $105.56 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

AptarGroup, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets pumps, dispensing closures, and aerosol valves. The Company's products are used for fragrance and cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial, and food products. AptarGroup operates worldwide.

