Shares of ATO Down 5.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) on February 25th, 2020 at $115.40. In approximately 3 weeks, Atmos Energy has returned 5.39% as of today's recent price of $109.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Atmos Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $90.51 and a high of $121.08 and are now at $103.15, 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Atmos Energy Corporation distributes natural gas to utility customers. The Company's non-utility operations span various states and provide natural gas marketing and procurement services to large customers. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned natural gas storage and pipeline assets, including an intrastate natural gas pipeline in Texas.

