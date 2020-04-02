Shares of ATO Up 8.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) on December 17th, 2019 at $109.04. In approximately 2 months, Atmos Energy has returned 8.38% as of today's recent price of $118.18.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Atmos Energy have traded between a low of $93.86 and a high of $118.50 and are now at $118.18, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Atmos Energy Corporation distributes natural gas to utility customers. The Company's non-utility operations span various states and provide natural gas marketing and procurement services to large customers. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned natural gas storage and pipeline assets, including an intrastate natural gas pipeline in Texas.

