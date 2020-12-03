Shares of ATLO Down 25.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ames Natl Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) on November 11th, 2019 at $27.10. In approximately 4 months, Ames Natl Corp has returned 25.87% as of today's recent price of $20.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ames Natl Corp have traded between the current low of $19.41 and a high of $29.30 and are now at $20.09. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Ames National Corporation is a multi-bank holding corporation. The Banks offers commercial banking, personal banking, agricultural lending, and deposit account services along with trust and Internet banking services. Ames National operates throughout the State of Iowa.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ames Natl Corp.

Log in and add Ames Natl Corp (ATLO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.