Shares of ATEN Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) on March 24th, 2020 at $4.57. In approximately 1 month, A10 Networks Inc has returned 50.54% as of today's recent price of $6.87.

In the past 52 weeks, A10 Networks Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.43 and a high of $8.29 and are now at $6.87, 100% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

A10 Networks Inc. provides computer networking products and security solutions. The Company offers controller, firewall, hardware appliances, protection systems, and other networking products. A10 Networks serves customers worldwide.

