Shares of ASGN Up 32.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) on April 9th, 2020 at $39.21. In approximately 3 weeks, On Assignment has returned 31.98% as of today's recent price of $51.75.

On Assignment share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $72.66 and a 52-week low of $29.04 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $51.75 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

ASGN Incorporated provides talent management and consultancy solutions. The Company offers IT and professional services in the digital, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors. ASGN serves customers in the United States.

