Shares of ARWR Up 97.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) on October 4th, 2019 at $30.12. In approximately 3 months, Arrowhead Pharma has returned 97.38% as of today's recent price of $59.44.

In the past 52 weeks, Arrowhead Pharma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.51 and a high of $73.72 and are now at $59.44, 375% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 2.0%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals offers its services in the United States.

