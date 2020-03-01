Shares of AROW Up 9.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arrow Finl Corp (NASDAQ:AROW) on October 24th, 2019 at $34.50. In approximately 2 months, Arrow Finl Corp has returned 9.70% as of today's recent price of $37.84.

In the past 52 weeks, Arrow Finl Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.46 and a high of $38.31 and are now at $37.84, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.55% higher over the past week, respectively.

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. The Banks offer a variety of commercial and consumer financial products through offices located in upstate New York.

