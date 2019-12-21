Shares of ARMK Up 26.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on May 30th, 2019 at $34.54. In approximately 7 months, Aramark has returned 26.46% as of today's recent price of $43.68.

Aramark share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.69 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Aramark provides food and facilities management services. The Company offers uniform, refreshments, work apparel, and cleanroom services to healthcare institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums, and businesses. Aramark serves clients worldwide.

