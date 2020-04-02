Shares of ARCB Down 14.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) on December 3rd, 2019 at $27.27. In approximately 2 months, Arcbest Corp has returned 14.70% as of today's recent price of $23.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arcbest Corp have traded between a low of $21.80 and a high of $41.87 and are now at $23.26, which is 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 1.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

ArcBest Corporation is a diversified holding company involved in motor carrier transportation and intermodal transportation operations. The Company transports a variety of goods around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Arcbest Corp.

Log in and add Arcbest Corp (ARCB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.