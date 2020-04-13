Shares of APO Up 18.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) on March 25th, 2020 at $32.94. In approximately 3 weeks, Apollo Global Management Inc has returned 18.88% as of today's recent price of $39.16.

Over the past year, Apollo Global Management Inc has traded in a range of $19.46 to $52.67 and is now at $39.16, 101% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Apollo Global Management Inc shares.

