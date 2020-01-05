Shares of APLE Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE) on March 24th, 2020 at $7.52. In approximately 1 month, Apple Hospitalit has returned 28.81% as of today's recent price of $9.68.

Over the past year, Apple Hospitalit has traded in a range of $4.48 to $16.88 and is now at $9.69, 116% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investment in hotels, guest rooms, and resorts. Apple Hospitality REIT invests in the United States.

