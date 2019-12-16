Shares of APH Up 20.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) on September 11th, 2019 at $90.27. In approximately 3 months, Amphenol Corp-A has returned 20.28% as of today's recent price of $108.58.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amphenol Corp-A have traded between a low of $74.95 and a high of $109.32 and are now at $108.58, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and flat-ribbon cable. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including telephone, wireless, and data communications systems, cable television systems, and commercial and military aerospace electronics.

