Shares of ANSS Up 40.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) on August 8th, 2019 at $207.63. In approximately 6 months, Ansys Inc has returned 40.63% as of today's recent price of $291.98.

Ansys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $293.44 and a 52-week low of $170.99 and are now trading 71% above that low price at $291.98 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

ANSYS, Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions for design analysis and optimization. The Company's software accelerates product time to market, reduces production costs, improves engineering processes, and optimizes product quality and safety for a variety of manufactured products. ANSYS product family features open, flexible architecture for easy integration.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ansys Inc shares.

