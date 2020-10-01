Shares of ANSS Up 26.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) on August 8th, 2019 at $207.63. In approximately 5 months, Ansys Inc has returned 25.98% as of today's recent price of $261.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Ansys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $143.35 and a high of $263.06 and are now at $261.58, 82% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% higher and 1.21% higher over the past week, respectively.

ANSYS, Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions for design analysis and optimization. The Company's software accelerates product time to market, reduces production costs, improves engineering processes, and optimizes product quality and safety for a variety of manufactured products. ANSYS product family features open, flexible architecture for easy integration.

