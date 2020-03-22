Shares of ANGI Down 32.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Angie'S List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) on February 27th, 2020 at $7.18. In approximately 3 weeks, Angie'S List Inc has returned 32.87% as of today's recent price of $4.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Angie'S List Inc have traded between a low of $4.10 and a high of $18.62 and are now at $5.28, which is 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates an online portal for home improvement. The Company offers a digital platform that connects homeowners with service professionals for home services. ANGI Homeservices serves customers worldwide.

