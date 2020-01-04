Shares of ANGI Down 29.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Angie'S List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) on February 27th, 2020 at $7.18. In approximately 1 month, Angie'S List Inc has returned 29.81% as of today's recent price of $5.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Angie'S List Inc have traded between a low of $4.10 and a high of $18.62 and are now at $5.04, which is 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.64% lower and 3.39% lower over the past week, respectively.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates an online portal for home improvement. The Company offers a digital platform that connects homeowners with service professionals for home services. ANGI Homeservices serves customers worldwide.

