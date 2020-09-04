Shares of ANGI Down 27.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Angie'S List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) on February 27th, 2020 at $7.18. In approximately 1 month, Angie'S List Inc has returned 27.86% as of today's recent price of $5.18.

Over the past year, Angie'S List Inc has traded in a range of $4.10 to $18.62 and is now at $5.18, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates an online portal for home improvement. The Company offers a digital platform that connects homeowners with service professionals for home services. ANGI Homeservices serves customers worldwide.

