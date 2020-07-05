Shares of ANCX Down 6.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Access Natl Corp (NASDAQ:ANCX) on November 20th, 2018 at $25.30. In approximately 18 months, Access Natl Corp has returned 6.68% as of today's recent price of $23.61.

Access Natl Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.53 and a 52-week low of $23.40 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $23.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Access National Corporation is the holding company for Access National Bank, a national bank that provides general commercial banking services in northern Virginia. The Bank also, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgages and equipment and vehicle leasing.

