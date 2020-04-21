Shares of AMSF Up -0.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) on March 31st, 2020 at $63.44. In approximately 3 weeks, Amerisafe Inc has returned 0.91% as of today's recent price of $62.86.

Amerisafe Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.65 and a 52-week low of $48.02 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $62.86 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

AMERISAFE, Inc. provides workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers involved in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging, agriculture, oil and gas, maritime, and sawmills.

